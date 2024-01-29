Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

RDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $69.54 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. On average, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $75,850,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,795,000 after purchasing an additional 399,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

