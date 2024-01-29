Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.63.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
