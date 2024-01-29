Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:DRR)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.

