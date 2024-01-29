Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of DRREF opened at C$7.15 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.39 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.78.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
