Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of DRREF opened at C$7.15 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$5.39 and a 52 week high of C$10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.78.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

