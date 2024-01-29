Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.10 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.