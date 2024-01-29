Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stake Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of DBX stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
