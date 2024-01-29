DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream accounts for about 4.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of DT Midstream worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,590,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %

DTM traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 225,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,876. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

