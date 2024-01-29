DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

