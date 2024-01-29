DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. DXC Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.15-3.40 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in DXC Technology by 358.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DXC Technology by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 58.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 34,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

