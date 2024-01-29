Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.20. 555,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,940,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Specifically, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,726. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DYN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

