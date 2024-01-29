e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY24 guidance at $2.47-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.47-$2.50 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

