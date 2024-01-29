E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.75. E2open Parent shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 50,121 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

E2open Parent Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,143,000 after acquiring an additional 551,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 478,869 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

