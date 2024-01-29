Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

EXP opened at $215.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $216.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

