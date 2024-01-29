Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.38. 108,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 610,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 181,044 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

