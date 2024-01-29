Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.29. 114,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $202.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

