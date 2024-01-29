Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 52.8% in January

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.09. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

