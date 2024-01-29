Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $43.14 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Electroneum has a market cap of $43.14 million and approximately $755,041.45 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,329,134 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

