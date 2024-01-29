Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,799,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 597,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

ESI opened at $22.52 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

