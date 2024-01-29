Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,442,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 4,469,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.1 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

