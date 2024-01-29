Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.81.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

