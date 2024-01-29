Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Insider Shaun Bunn Buys 100,000 Shares

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Bunn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,706.48).

Empire Metals Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of LON:EEE traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 10.98 ($0.14). 8,072,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.50. Empire Metals Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of £62.73 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.66.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

