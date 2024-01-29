Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Insider Shaun Bunn Buys 100,000 Shares

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Bunn purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,706.48).
Empire Metals Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of LON:EEE traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 10.98 ($0.14). 8,072,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.50. Empire Metals Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of £62.73 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.66.
About Empire Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empire Metals
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.