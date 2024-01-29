Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,074,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.62 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.