Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,226,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105,316 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 760,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after buying an additional 92,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 762,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,322,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEA opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

