Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAFI opened at $25.15 on Monday. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.

