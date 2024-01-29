Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

