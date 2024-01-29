Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $69.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

