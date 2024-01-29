Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

