Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Acquires C$49,050.00 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,050.00.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

EDR traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.16. 162,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,690. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$431.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$66.32 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0196938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

