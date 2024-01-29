Enegra (EGX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.03 billion and $584,052.98 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $200.39 or 0.00466230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.27193904 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $542,062.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

