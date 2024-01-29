Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Up 4.2%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. 3,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 54,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLT. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

