Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.75

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.