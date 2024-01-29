Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 37 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.83.

Read Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $4.23 on Monday, hitting $645.59. 80,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,306. The firm has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $649.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.