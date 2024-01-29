Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.09. 50,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,909. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.