Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 516,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,186. The stock has a market cap of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

