Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 109.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $59.51. 1,523,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,389,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

