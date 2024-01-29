Equitable Trust Co. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

