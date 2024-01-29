Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average of $215.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $229.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

