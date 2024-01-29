Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 56,506 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2,669.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

