Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 6,060 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

