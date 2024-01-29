Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 767 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,666,719. The company has a market cap of $264.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

