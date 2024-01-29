Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,397. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

