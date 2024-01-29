Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926,757 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 20,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,809. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.