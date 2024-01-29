Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,379 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STE stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $215.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,953. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

