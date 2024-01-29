Equitable Trust Co. Takes $4.04 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,894 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 711,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,482. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

