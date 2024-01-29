Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.