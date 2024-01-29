Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after purchasing an additional 842,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.77. 204,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,571. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

