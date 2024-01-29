Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 29th (AFYA, AIR, AJX, APVO, ARCB, BANC, CALC, CAVA, CETX, CNET)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 29th:

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR). They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). Moffett Nathanson issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

