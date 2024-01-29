Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $87.58 million and $254,961.12 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002828 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,407.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00158631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00558191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.22 or 0.00394317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00168415 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,020,792 coins and its circulating supply is 73,021,752 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

