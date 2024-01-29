Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in January

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. Esprit has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.22.
About Esprit
