Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in January

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. Esprit has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.22.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.