Everscale Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.42 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $99.42 million and approximately $201,298.81 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,922,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

